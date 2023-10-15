Selway Asset Management Buys 1,425 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

