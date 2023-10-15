Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. 243,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,429,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

Semtech Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 26.8% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Semtech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 632,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 36.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

