Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 21,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,392,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 321,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $76,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.