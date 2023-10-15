Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 33,891 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 500.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.