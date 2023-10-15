Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 9,235 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $77,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.91 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

