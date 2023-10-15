Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.22% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. The company had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

