Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

