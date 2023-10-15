Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,903,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,817,000 after purchasing an additional 767,107 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

