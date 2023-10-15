Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,852,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

