Shell Asset Management Co. Has $28.26 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

