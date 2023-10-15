Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $188.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

