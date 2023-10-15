Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

