Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:C opened at $41.43 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

