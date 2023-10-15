Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,214 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

