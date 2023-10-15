Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,096 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CAE stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.40 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

