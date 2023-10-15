Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Rises By 20.9%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
EVOK stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
