Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 66.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $22.81.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
