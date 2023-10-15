Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Increases By 20.9%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. FMC has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FMC by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

