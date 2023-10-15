Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expands By 20.9%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $365,903.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,065.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $4,546,441. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $74.50 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 496.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

