Short Interest in Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) Expands By 21.0%

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 13,760,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Micromobility.com Stock Performance

MCOM stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Micromobility.com has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micromobility.com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Micromobility.com in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micromobility.com Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

