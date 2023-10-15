Short Interest in VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Drops By 28.9%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.0 days.
VGP Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. VGP has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $107.90.
About VGP
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VGP
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.