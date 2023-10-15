Short Interest in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Rises By 25.6%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $868.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

