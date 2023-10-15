Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Trading Down 0.9%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 61 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.
The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
