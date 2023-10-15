Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SND

Smart Sand Stock Up 2.3 %

SND opened at $2.24 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $92.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.