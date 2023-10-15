Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 18,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 26,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Solid Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
