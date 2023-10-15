Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Issues Earnings Results

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.
Solitron Devices Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SODI opened at $10.99 on Friday. Solitron Devices has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.
Solitron Devices Company Profile
