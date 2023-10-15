Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Issues Earnings Results

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SODI opened at $10.99 on Friday. Solitron Devices has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

