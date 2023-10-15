Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

