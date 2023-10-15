Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.80.

NYSE SWX opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $74.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.38%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 61,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

