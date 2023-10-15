SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 5.2% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.64. 393,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,340,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.