State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 61,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $194.97 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $238.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.