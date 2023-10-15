State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $377.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.28 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

