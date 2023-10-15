State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

JLL stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

