State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.