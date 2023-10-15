Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $101,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599 over the last three months. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

