Stephens Initiates Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.81.

HSY stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.97. Hershey has a 12-month low of $186.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hershey by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $5,008,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

