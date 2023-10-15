Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

