Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,425 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of Stewart Information Services worth $68,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

STC opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.