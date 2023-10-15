StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. Analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

