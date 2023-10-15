StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.