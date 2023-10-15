StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $137.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

