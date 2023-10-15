StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $107,727.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $75,957.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 447,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 48,967 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $107,727.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

