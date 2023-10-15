StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

USDP stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.