StockNews.com Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Hold

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP

SP Plus Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after buying an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.