StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a market cap of $726,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.01.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $28,713.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,175,291 shares in the company, valued at $82,270.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

