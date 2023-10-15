StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $12.90.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
