StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $12.90.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.