StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 14.0 %

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.32 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.