StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 14.0 %
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.32 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
