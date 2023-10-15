StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

