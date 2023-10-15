StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

