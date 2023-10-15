Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Stratus Properties Stock Performance
STRS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 60.02%.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.
