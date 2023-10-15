Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 60.02%.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

