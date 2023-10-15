Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Synchrony Financial worth $73,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

