TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) Head-To-Head Survey

Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Green Globe International and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Globe International and TAAT Global Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00 TAAT Global Alternatives $33.04 million 1.19 -$19.14 million ($0.12) -3.01

Green Globe International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Globe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Globe International and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A TAAT Global Alternatives -20.17% -200.36% -89.45%

Summary

Green Globe International beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

